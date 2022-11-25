The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Senior public servants questioned former PM Scott Morrison's secret ministry appointments

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison and, inset in clockwise order, Chris Moraitis, Stephenie Foster and Phil Gaetjans. Pictures Sitthixay Ditthavong and Elesa Kurtz

A lawyer in the Attorney-General's department questioned the need for former prime minister Scott Morrison to secretly appoint himself to the health portfolio at the outset of the pandemic, describing it as "overkill".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.