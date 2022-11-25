Was this spring good for you? Maybe there was no terrifying flap of wings like last spring?
Because recorded magpie attacks in the ACT this season were almost half of what they were in 2021, according to the latest statistics from Magpie Alert.
There were 598 recorded magpie attacks in the national capital this year compared to more than 1128 in 2021, down 47 per cent.
There is no explanation in the report for the plummeting attacks in the ACT.
Pedal Power executive director Simon Copland said all the rain this spring and the fact Canberra was in lockdown last spring might have impacted the figures.
"Last spring, from memory, the weather was nicer around that period before La Nina hit and so we had less rain, so people would have been out and about more," he said.
"Also we were in lockdown, so I think a lot of people, because they couldn't exercise otherwise, were out riding their bikes and so much more likely to be encountering magpies."
MagpieAlert.com registers magpie attacks against runners, walkers and cyclists.
The ACT recorded just over 18 per cent of all magpie attacks in Australia this year, punching well above its weight.
By comparison Queensland had almost 27 per cent and NSW almost 25 per cent. South Australia accounted for a tiny 4.9 per cent.
The vast majority of the recorded magpie attacks across Australia this season were against cyclists (almost 70 per cent). Injuries were suffered in almost 14 per cent of all the recorded attacks.
Mr Copland said the ACT might have higher recorded magpie attacks simply because Canberra had a lot of magpies and a lot of cyclists.
"This a crowd-sourced website, so it's not perfect data," he said.
"But I'd say there is a good chance our rates would be higher anyway, even if it was a proper survey because of those factors - high number of cyclists and an environment where magpies are out and about and there's a lot of space where people go riding and walking."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
