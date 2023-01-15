Interstate drivers have been caught by Canberra's contentious inner-city speed cameras at a higher rate than they are pinged in other parts of the city.
A road safety expert says flashing signs may help reduce the number of speeding drivers in the 40km/h zone because the area is not intuitively a low speed area.
But the ACT government says it has provided more signs to alert motorists to the speeds on Northbourne Avenue and Barry Drive than were required under national standards.
More than 45 per cent of infringements issued in the Civic 40km/h zone between July 1, 2021 and October 31, 2022 were sent to motorists with cars registered interstate.
Across the ACT government's other speed cameras, 38.1 per cent of infringements are issued to interstate drivers.
The data, provided to the Legislative Assembly's standing committee on economy, gender and economic equality, is not able to indicate whether the drivers are frequent visitors to the territory.
The ACT government in July 2021 said more than 47,000 cars cross the ACT-NSW border in any 24-hour period, with a significant number of NSW residents working in the territory.
Braidwood resident Trish Sargeson said she used to enjoy making day trips to Canberra, but might start picking Sydney over the capital after receiving a fine for travelling 48km/h in the city centre 40km/h-zone on November 12.
"I certainly at no point saw any sign that told me that the speed limit was less than 50, so I was really horrified when I found myself with a $300 fine," she said.
"It just took me completely by surprise. And I wasn't just surprised, I was actually hopping mad ... I was actually driving very, quite cautiously.
"It's not like I was intentionally speeding. I'm a retired teacher, I just don't do things like that."
Ms Sargeson said she had been to the capital to lunch at Dickson before watching a show at the Canberra Theatre.
"That sort of patronage is not to be discouraged," she said.
The retired teacher said despite going to Canberra for 20 years, it was the second time she had been fined for speeding in the capital. The first was on Antill Street in Watson, near Rosary Primary School.
"When I went back and had a look, [the sign] was so overgrown by a bush, you couldn't see it," she said. "I think Canberra's biggest problem is that often their signs aren't large enough or obvious enough to be seen."
Despite her anger at being fined, Ms Sargeson supports the 40km/h zone.
"I think it's much more important to keep people safe," she said."[But] if they happen to be raising lots of money through fines, then why don't they spend some of it on their signage?"
A spokeswoman for the ACT government said the territory had installed more signage than was required under the Australian standard in the Civic 40km/h zone.
The spokeswoman said additional signage was installed in July 2021, September 2021 and December 2021, following community feedback.
Australasian College of Road Safety chief executive Dr Ingrid Johnston said she backed the decision to reduce the speed limit on the road but flashing signs could help warn motorists.
"I think the flashing signs would be very helpful and it would be worth looking at how much of a difference they would make," Dr Johnston said.
"And I think the combination of having painted on the road itself and then doing something like flashing signs would probably get you pretty close but outside of that, it does become very difficult if the infrastructure itself is that bigger, separated road that you would instinctively think you could be going faster [on]."
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Dr Johnston said it was very unusual to have a three-lane separated dual-carriageway road with a 40km/h speed limit.
"It makes sense for where it is in Canberra with the tram, it's the middle of the city and all that stuff, but it's not intuitive in the same way a little suburban street that's got chicanes or speed humps or whatever - that more intuitively tells you you're meant to be going slowly," she said.
More than 1200 people were caught speeding in the zone on the first day of operation for the speed cameras in July 2021. It followed an amnesty period of two weeks, where 20,000 drivers were caught but not fined.
ACT government documents released under freedom of information law showed the majority of fines were issued in the first months of operation to people travelling above the new 40km/h limit but below the old 60km/h limit.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.