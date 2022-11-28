You could be forgiven for thinking you've been transported to Cuba the minute you step inside the revamped Highball.
The bar closed its doors in February, but behind the scenes owners Jess Arena and Lorenzo Focarile of the Lala Hospitality Group were working hard to revamp the space in the Melbourne Building.
Now the space looks like a grand hacienda, with fresh colours, tiled floors, great rattan lighting and plenty of greenery.
Perched above London Circuit, Highball's new first floor home offers great views from the wrap around terrace area while the main bar area is decorated with plush velvet benches.
READ MORE:
"It's been a long journey to get the new venue open, but we just know you're going to love the new lush look and funky R'n'B vibes," says Arena.
She says the influence of rum culture still runs true, new on the menu will be some of Canberra's best tropical cocktails, exotic spirits, boozy punch and an expanded food offering.
The menu will include such shareable treats as kingfish taquito with pico de gallo and salsa verde, alongside a range of tacos and platters.
There's also a new private function space, the Casita Bar with its own bar and terrace with views over London Circuit and City Hill.
Highball, 77 London Circuit, seven days, from 4pm until late.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.