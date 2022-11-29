Indigenous leaders have slammed the National Party's choice not to support the referendum to enshrine a Voice to Parliament, calling it "premature" and giving into "internal pressure".
The leaders say the junior Coalition partner hasn't properly consulted Indigenous communities and should do more research.
Aboriginal activist and lawyer Noel Pearson said on Tuesday morning, the National Party's announcement is a "complete turnaround", and likened leader David Littleproud to a "kindergarten kid".
Mr Pearson said he was "very surprised" by the party's decision to not support one of the key recommendations of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
"Out of all the political parties, the Nationals have been the most supportive of the idea of the Voice. Better than some Labor Party people, and this has been my experience for the last 10 years," Mr Pearson said on ABC radio.
Mr Pearson said "obviously something has changed" in the National Party, and said it was Mr Littleproud and new Indigenous Northern Territory senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.
"It's obviously Jacinta Price's entry into the parliament that has turned everything around. But it is also this leader. Apparently, supposedly that Littleproud, a man of little pride and he's like a kindergarten kid. Not a leader."
Senator Nampijinpa Price responded to Pearson's comments in a statement, saying "it doesn't take long for nasty to rear its ugly head".
"I am no stranger to attacks from angry men who claim to speak on behalf of Aboriginal Australia," she said.
The referendum is planned to take place during the 2023-24 financial year, although a date has not been set.
Mr Littleproud said the Voice to Parliament would do little to close the gap, despite the Labor government not yet announcing the model the Voice.
Nationals MP Andrew Gee said in a statement on facebook, he still supported the Voice and that he was not present in the party room when the Nationals voted to not support the referendum.
Geoff Scott, who advised on the creation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart said he believed the National Party did not properly consult Indigeneous communities properly and that David Littleproud "needs to do a bit more research".
"David Littleproud represents a government that was in power for the best part of a decade. In that time, their record was less than spectacular, it was dismal. He should reflect on that.
"I don't think they ever had a good look into it and he's had a bit of internal pressure to come back with a position."
Mr Scott said the Close the Gap strategy has been a failure and "we need a new approach, we need people who are actually being affected by it to be listened to".
Tom Calma, Aboriginal human rights and social justice campaigner said the announcement was "premature" and he was surprised by the National Party's stance, because "the government hasn't released any comprehensive information about the referendum question or the timing."
Mr Calma said polling done of regional and remote areas showed many supported the Voice, "particularly non-indigenous people".
Mr Calma, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Canberra, said the Voice to Parliament would be like any other independent body, like the National Audit Office, which would provide advice to the Parliament.
"All this is doing is putting effect to that responsibility and enabling Aboriginal people to be able to have an input into government policies and programs," Mr Calma said.
Senator Nampijinpa Price previously called out Minister for Indigenous Affairs Linda Burney, accusing her of being out of touch with Indigenous Australians, flying in a private jet to meet remote communities and "dripping in Gucci".
During Question Time on Tuesday, the minister responded to Senator Nampijinpa Price, saying she was taught "being kind to others doesn't cost you anything and that you learn more from listening than by talking."
Mr Pearson also called on the Liberal Party, who have not revealed their position on the referendum yet, to support the Voice, saying it would be "madness" not to.
Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce defended Senator Nampijinpa Price, saying she is entitled to her own views.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus believes a referendum will still be successful, despite the Nationals opposition.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
