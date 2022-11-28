The ACT's Heritage Minister has lost confidence in the territory's heritage council and could move to sack all its members after a review found evidence of unprofessional behaviour and a stressful working environment.
The review found the strained relationships between the council and inefficient heritage systems presented an "imminent risk to ACT heritage sites".
Rebecca Vassarotti suspended the work of the heritage council in August while a snap review of its work was conducted, prompted by "deep concern" over the way the council had been working with government staff.
Ms Vassarotti tabled the executive summary of the review, completed by consultants from Nous, in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, saying she would begin a review of the territory's heritage system.
"I am saddened and disappointed about the finding. It is clear the government needs to take urgent action to address the findings and restore confidence in the Heritage Council," Ms Vassarotti said.
The review found council business had become fractured and council members did not have a common understanding of priorities and governance processes.
"Trust among council members has become eroded over a series of events, with no clear paths to resolution," the review said.
The review found councillors and heritage unit staff felt a better working relationship was needed and resources did not match the increasing demand on the heritage unit.
"Some council members have shown unprofessional behaviour towards other council members, heritage unit staff and external proponents," the review said.
"At times some heritage unit staff have shown unprofessional conduct towards council members."
The review summary said the council and heritage unit did not have a common understanding of how they should work together.
"Attempts to resolve this misalignment have been unsuccessful," the summary said.
"There is dissatisfaction and misalignment of expectations between some council members and the heritage unit regarding each other's work processes."
Ms Vassarotti told the Legislative Assembly she was considering ending the appointment of heritage council members, but was first consulting with the standing committee on environment, climate change and biodiversity about the course of action.
"I will provide further advice on my final decision in due course once I have consulted with the committee," she said.
"What is clear is that to better position the council and ACT heritage to meet the further challenges of managing heritage within a growing city, our approach to heritage needs reform.
"I will therefore be undertaking a comprehensive review of the ACT's heritage arrangements. This review will examine the legislation and how the ACT's approach to the conservation and management of heritage compares to best practice in other states and territories."
Ms Vassarotti said the review would consider the functions of the council and their role as either a decision maker or advisory body.
The Heritage Minister thanked council members and staff for participating in the review.
The consultants interviewed all nine appointed heritage council members and four staff from the government's heritage unit.
The government's heritage unit has been provided with extra resources in an effort to clear a backlog of advice requests.
The opposition sought to force Ms Vassarotti to table the full report and its recommendations, but the motion was defeated in an Assembly vote.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
