Peter from north Queensland has a different take on dam funding: "Loved your article on pork barrelling - I have sent it on to many people up here. The Liberal-National Party have held the seat of Herbert centred on Townsville in every election bar one since 1996. In the 2019 election, Cathy O'Toole won the seat for Labor with a margin of 37 votes. Currently the three state seats are all held by Labor so Herbert is certainly a marginal seat. At the federal election earlier this year Scott Morrison promised us $5.4 billion for Hells Gates Dam to keep Herbert and several other marginal NQ seats in the fold. Never mind there is no way the project can stack up economically - when has that ever got in the way of a good pork barrelling opportunity? And Hells Gates Dam has been wonderful for consultants who have earned millions of dollars carrying out a number of business case studies that have not been able to make the numbers work. The latest cost $28 million and basically concludes 'build it and they will come'."