If there's one place in town that puts the hospitality back into hospitality it's Bar Beirut.
"It's a place that will make you feel like you've gained some friends for life," said colleague Amy Martin in her recent review.
Now the rest of Australia has noticed too, with owner Soumi Tannous winning best front of house, general division, at the prestigious Australian Hotels Association National Awards for Excellence on November 28.
Tannous and his wife Chantelle opened Beirut Bunker Barin June 2011, revamped it mid 2021 before reopening as BAr Beirut this year with an extended food menu alongside their trademark range of cocktails and drinks.
The aim of the Garema Place bar was to capture the very essence of Lebanon.
And Tannous' smiling face has always been vital to that formula - especially if he's shaking one of his award winning cocktails.
Doma's Hotel Realm also won best meetings and event venue.
New AHA national president David Canny said the winners were proof that Australia had some of the best hotel and accommodation venues, operators and staff in the world.
"I congratulate all finalists and winners on providing service to their patrons which is second to none," he said.
It was a big week for awards with a handful of Canberra restaurants featuring in the Restaurant and Catering Awards National Finals this week.
Space Kitchen, in Phillip won a gold medal in the patisserie/bakery/dessert section.
Daana, in Curtin, won a gold medal in the best Indian restaurant section.
Les Bistronomes won a silver medal for best French restaurant.
The Boat House won a bronze medal in the contemporary Australian restaurant (formal) section. It also lost out to Sydney's Quay in the restaurant of the year category.
Capitol Bar and Grill, at QT Canberra, won a bronze medal in the restaurant in a hotel/resort section.
Chatham House Restaurant, at the National Press Club, won a bronze medal in the restaurant in a pub/club section.
The Restaurant and Catering Awards are the only industry awards with an independent judging system with more than 250 judges reporting to state judge chairs and a national chief judge.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
