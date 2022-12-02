And it's hard to ignore the time-wave the show is surfing. Female empowerment, embodied in the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, a growing sense of end times for the prevailing attitudes towards women and their place in the world - it's in the air, and this show is floating right into it. It brings with it a kaleidoscopic whirl of colour, style and era, remarkably eclectic, but also consistent. The female form, in all its guises, has been a kind of talisman through the ages.