The actors are all capable but the characters they're given are mostly thin: they, and we, deserved better. Leguizamo is quality casting as the main villain but the attempt at a tragic backstory falls flat. Most of the Lightstone family don't progress beyond selfish snarkiness and are granted neither wit nor convincing redemption. Brady is appealing as the little girl who ends up as inventive as Macaulay Culkin in setting up booby traps but there's more sadism than slapstick here. Santa also dishes out a lot of brutality but then the villains here are naughty indeed. Maybe a bigger, responsive audience than the one I had at Dendy would have added to the enjoyment.