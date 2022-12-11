The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra holiday-makers warned to watch for potholes driving through NSW

Alex Crowe
Lanie Tindale
By Alex Crowe, and Lanie Tindale
December 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As much as potholes have become dinner conversation in the ACT, the neighbouring state has also fared poorly after recent rains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.