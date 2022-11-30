Senator Pauline Hanson has accused ACT senator David Pocock of being "rolled over" into supporting the industrial relations bill, calling him a "rookie senator" and "doormat Dave".
The One Nation leader spoke in the Senate on Tuesday, outlining her opposition to the government's industrial relations bill, which is set to pass Parliament after Senator David Pocock cut a deal with Labor on Sunday.
"Labor had to have everything passed before Christmas and successfully gambled on pressuring a rookie crossbench senator into letting it happen," Senator Hanson said.
Senator Pocock responded to the criticism saying Senator Hanson was "a long way off the mark" about his engagement with the bill and that he has spent the last month consulting widely to reach a decision on how he will vote.
The Queensland senator said the ACT senator had backtracked on a promise to his fellow crossbenchers to not support the industrial relations bill, and call for the bill to be split.
"Senator Pocock gave his word to other crossbenchers that we would stand together and demand that the more contentious parts of this bill be split from it and considered separately without undue haste," Senator Hanson said.
"That hasn't happened. 'Doormat' Dave's word means nothing," she added, before being made to withdraw the nickname.
Senator Pocock responded to the comments, saying Senator Hanson "was not present" at the meeting she was referring to in claiming crossbenchers agreed to stand together.
He added that he had introduced a motion "to push the reporting date out so that the Senate had more time to consider this bill".
"In that vote, where the motion was narrowly defeated, may I point out that a credible source informs me that Senator Hanson was in the Virgin lounge on her way home," Senator Pocock said.
The ACT Senator said after the motion was defeated and it was clear the bill would be voted on this week, he did the research.
"I knuckled down and got to work and tried to get across this issue as best I could to be able to make a decision and vote on behalf of the people of the ACT, something that I take very seriously".
Senator Pocock agreed to support the workplace changes bill on Sunday, after negotiations with Industrial Relations minister Tony Burke secured the ACT senator key amendments, such as the establishment of a economic inclusion advisory committee.
Senator Hanson described Senator Pocock's change in position as being "rolled over for a couple of trivial and, ultimately, useless concessions".
"You've got a rookie senator who's going to go along with you, who doesn't understand, who was not part of the Senate Education and Employment Legislation Committee, which One Nation was," she told Labor senators.
During his speech, Senator Pocock explained his choice to vote for the legislation, saying he consulted widely with the community to find a "middle ground" for workers and businesses and "there was no secret deal".
"I've listened, I've consulted and I've negotiated honestly to get the best outcome for the people I've been sent here to represent," he said.
Some of the key amendments Senator Pocock negotiated to the bill included exempting civil construction from multi-enterprise bargaining, and small business with fewer than 20 employees, up from 15 in Labor's bill.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
