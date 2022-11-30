The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Morrison's actions had to be censured

By The Canberra Times
December 1 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Burke speaking on the censure motion. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

Shortly after becoming US president in 1945 Harry Truman was accused by a colleague of being "hipped" - or obsessed - with upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.