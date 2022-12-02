The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Russell Lansbury | IR changes the biggest win for Australian workers in a lifetime

By Russell Lansbury
December 3 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The passage of Labor's Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill through the Senate has the potential to change the industrial relations landscape in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.