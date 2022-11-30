Canberra's community clubs will serve as designated refuges from heat and smoke, as the ACT government moves to prepare for future climate events.
Minister for Gaming Shane Rattenbury said the government had opted for clubs to provide shelter during these emergencies because they are easily accessible across the territory.
"Many of these club venues provide our community with access to ventilation and air-cooling systems that many people just don't have in their own homes," Mr Rattenbury said in a statement.
Clubs will be part of a suite of locations which could offer refuge, with other options including libraries, child and family centres and community centres.
A panel of ACT government directorates will assess the suitability of the club before it can be "activated" as a community refuge by ministerial declaration.
When a refuge declaration is in place, clubs will be allowed to claim certain expenses as community purpose contributions under the Gaming Machine Act.
They will be required to have an area separate from gaming machines and an open bar so that it is suitable to be used as a heat and smoke refuge.
The program is planned to be in place by December 2023 and is part of the Labor-Greens governing agreement.
Mr Rattenbury said Canberrans would endure more extreme weather events in the coming years, and it is "vital" residents have places to go during such emergencies.
"Canberrans can still remember the extreme smoke that choked the air during the 2019/20 summer bushfires and the record-breaking temperatures, as vulnerable members of our community struggled to find respite from the smoke and the heat," he said.
"Heatwaves kill more Australians than any other natural disaster. Heat stress can exacerbate existing health conditions including diabetes, kidney disease and heart disease.
"In Canberra, there were nine days that reached 40 degrees between 1913 and 2006.
"In the 15 years since 2007, Canberra has topped 40 degrees 21 times."
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
