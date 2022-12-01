The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Dhulwa Mental Health Unit inquiry finds 'poor standards of care'

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Mental Health Emma Davidson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The standard of care at the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit is well below expectations, patient and treatment procedures are unclear and dysfunction between staff has contributed to a toxic work culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.