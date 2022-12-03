The Canberra Times

Best of books: Australia's secret army, Indigenous astronomy, animal intelligence and a love affair remembered

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:38am, first published December 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best of Books: Unsung war heroes, intelligent animals and birds for kids

Animals will always have the capacity to surprise us, and the natural world is interconnected in ways we can only guess at.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.