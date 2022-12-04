Madness is trying the same thing over and over while expecting a different result, runs the familiar truism.
On that measure, the Canberra Liberals are mad to oppose light rail to Woden at the next election, after repeated victories for the territory's Labor and Greens coalition and their unwavering commitment to laying tracks.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee will try to end more than two decades in the wilderness for the Canberra Liberals by opposing a signature project of the current government. It's a fork-in-the-road kind of alternative.
It is an early and brave announcement that gives the government plenty of material to work with. The first thing they will point to is the success of light rail stage 1, their own proof of concept.
But Ms Lee's announcement does highlight two of the government's weaknesses on light rail: the cost and the timeline.
More detail is coming on this future-shaping project, the government says, so stick with us. Other government services are suffering so sod the tram and reinvest in what Canberra needs today, says the opposition.
The opponents to light rail have had some of the loudest voices in the debate. The Canberra Liberals have bet this view represents the broader community view, no doubt reinforced by what they are hearing on the mid-term hustings.
The trap the party risks falling into is one of confirmation bias as it seeks to prosecute a debate many in this city thought had been won by the affirmative team.
Three of the most recent election results backed governments that want light rail. That didn't come out of nowhere.
Two elections in a row have delivered declining city-wide primary votes to the Liberals. Labor has slipped slightly too, but the Greens - big light rail supporters - have made up ground.
This announcement does give the Canberra Liberals a position, a foothold of policy to build from towards the next election.
And more building will be needed if they wish to present as a genuine governing alternative.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.