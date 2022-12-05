Altruism is more than a matter of logic

None of this, though, means that we should embrace ways of doing good that are ineffective. Once we've worked out where we want to act, then we should certainly concentrate on how to get what we want most efficiently and with the greatest bang for the buck. Outcomes matter, and it's worth putting our minds to work on how best to get from here to there. My own company, Our Community, is working on exactly that. It's just that human beings are not bred to value only one thing.