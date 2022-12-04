The teenager accused of murdering a fellow adult mental health unit patient at Canberra Hospital can now be named after a magistrate revoked a non-publication order over both of their identities.
Bonner man Aleu Mapiou, 18, is accused of killing Dusko Culibrk, 38, inside the unit on November 12.
Mapiou appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court via phone from a remote location on Monday, when an ACT Corrective Services officer told magistrate Glenn Theakston the teenager could hear proceedings.
"Mr Mapiou is saying that he doesn't want to speak to you," the officer told Mr Theakston.
Defence lawyer Tiffany Wilken subsequently pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Mapiou's behalf.
Ms Wilken said she would need to take instructions on two fresh charges, which alleged Mapiou prevented the carrying out of a forensic procedure on November 12 and 13, before entering pleas.
The particulars of the charges alleged the teenager had committed those offences by hindering a police officer and another person authorised to take hand and fingernail swabs.
When Mapiou first faced court last month, special magistrate Margaret Hunter temporarily prohibited publication of his identity and that of Mr Culibrk.
On Monday, chief prosecutor Anthony Williamson SC told Mr Theakston he saw no reason why that order should continue.
Ms Wilken did not disagree, and Mr Theakston accordingly revoked the order.
Mapoiu, who has been remanded in custody since the alleged murder, is next due to appear in court on February 13, 2023.
Detective Superintendent Hall O'Meagher has previously said police were called to the mental health unit just after midnight on November 13, following reports of an altercation between two patients.
The detective, who is in charge of ACT Policing's criminal investigations, said officers arrived to find hospital staff "trying to revive and keep alive a 38-year-old man".
"Unfortunately, the efforts to keep the 38-year-old man alive were unsuccessful and he died at the scene," Detective Superintendent O'Meagher told reporters at the time.
Police subsequently arrested Mapiou, who had been "secured within a secure section of the mental health unit" before officers reached the scene.
Detective Superintendent O'Meagher also previously said it would be "premature to confirm what injuries had occurred", but he indicated police did not believe a weapon was involved in the incident.
"It's still very early in the investigation. We're still trying to determine exactly what occurred," he said.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
