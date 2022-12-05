The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Crispin Hull | Why Peter Dutton might be on a lose-lose if he opposes the Voice

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
December 6 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The National Party's hypocritical and evidence-lacking decision to oppose the Voice to Parliament exemplifies the political dilemma the Liberal Party has faced since 2007.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.