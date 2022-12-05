The Canberra Times
Details and impressions have been released of the much-anticipated Molonglo River bridge

By Peter Brewer
Updated December 5 2022 - 12:23pm, first published 12:20pm
An artist's impression of the proposed new Molonglo River bridge. Picture supplied

Work on the new Molonglo River bridge, built above the 1-in-100-year flood level, will start next year after two recent flash flooding events have closed down the existing low level crossing.

