Work on the new Molonglo River bridge, built above the 1-in-100-year flood level, will start next year after two recent flash flooding events have closed down the existing low level crossing.
An artist's impression has been released of the new bridge, which will span 227.5 metres across the river and link the Molonglo Valley's growing areas of Denman Prospect and Coombs with the newest land releases in Whitlam.
The dual carriageway of John Gorton Drive at Denman Prospect currently turns into a narrow two-way sealed road which winds its way down onto the low level concrete Coppins Crossing causeway, then climbs the hill again and turns several corners before becoming a dual carriageway again, linked to William Hovell Drive.
The bridge upgrade can't come soon enough for local residents and the hundreds of trades and construction delivery vehicles which use the narrow existing link road and causeway.
The old road, too, has also proved a deadly one.
In mid-October, three Bangladeshi tourists were killed when their vehicle struck another where the road narrows on the north-eastern approach between William Hovell Drive and Coppins Crossing.
Included in the new Molonglo River Bridge project will be engineering provision for a future light rail connection, a water quality control pond, and a pedestrian underpass of John Gorton Drive.
There will be pedestrian paths either side and and on-road cycle lanes on the new bridge.
Under the bridge will be habitats and nesting sites suitable for platypus, striped legless lizards, water birds and bats.
The federal government has committed $87.5 million towards the project, with the ACT government matching that funding.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
