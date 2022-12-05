Scott Morrison's unpopularity was the "single most significant factor" in Anthony Albanese's election win, Labor's campaign review has found.
But while Peter Dutton and the Coalition face an extremely difficult path back to power after the election drubbing, Labor has been warned it cannot afford to be complacent if it wants to seize a "once-in-a-generation" chance to establish a long-term government capable of changing Australia "for the better".
Labor's record-low primary vote, its struggles in Queensland and Tasmania, and the Greens' march through Brisbane are all areas of concern, the review found.
The findings of the review, led by Rudd-Gillard minister Greg Combet and Lenda Oshalem, were published on Monday afternoon.
The review said the significance of the May election could not be overstated - it was just the fifth time since World War 2 that Labor had won government from opposition.
The result was vindication of Labor's campaign strategy to focus attention on the Morrison government's faults, while presenting a pared-back policy agenda.
The review panel concluded Mr Morrison's unpopularity, which was reinforced through his own actions, was the "single most significant factor" behind Labor's election win.
READ MORE:
From his slowness to act during natural disasters, to the botched vaccine rollout, failure to empathise with women and chest-beating on China, the review found Mr Morrison "alienated millions of Australians", leading to the loss of 18 Coalition seats.
"The focus on Morrison's character was highly effective," the review found.
"Morrison's unpopularity is the single most significant factor in Labor's victory. Morrison continued to reinforce Labor's messages with his behaviour."
The election result has left the Liberal Party in its worst position since the 1946 and facing a "metropolitan crisis" after the wave of teal independents crashed through heartland seats in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.
But the Labor reviewers warned its opponent's problems should not be cause for complacency.
Despite winning with a slim majority, Labor's primary vote slumped to 32.6 per cent - its lowest level since 1934.
Large chucks of the electoral map continue to remain a problem. Labor did not pick up seats in Queensland, and lost one to the Greens, while its vote continues to recede in Tasmania.
New problems also emerged.
Labor suffered large primary vote swings in several previously safe, outer suburban electorates in Melbourne.
It also lost the seat of Fowler for the first time ever after its controversial decision to parachute frontbencher Kristina Keneally into the western Sydney seat, at the expense of local Vietnamese-Australian lawyer Tu Le, spectacularly backfired.
Labor lost the seat to independent Dai Le after suffering an 18.5 per cent swing against it.
Ms Keneally's loss was the result of a "perfect storm" of factors, which the Labor campaign needed to be more attuned to.
"The review believes that the outcome in Fowler can begin to be addressed by recognition that no seat is safe, the adoption of a considered approach to candidate selection for the next election, and a commitment to consistent campaigning to rebuild trust and support," the review found.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.