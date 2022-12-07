Kathryn Campbell, who joked in an address to public servants about attention on her department's Robodebt scheme letters, has explained the intent of her remarks.
The former head of the human services department that ran the unlawful Centrelink debt recovery scheme resumed giving evidence in the witness box at the Robodebt Royal Commission on Wednesday.
She was asked about her speech in late 2018 to the Institute for Public Administration Australia in Canberra, in which she described personally working on the scheme's debt recovery letters with her then-minister, Scott Morrison.
The letters sent out to welfare recipients resulted in distress and were linked to suicides.
Ms Campbell said the arrangement was not ideal.
"I think that example I gave during that speech ... the intent of that comment was that sometimes it's best left to others to do that type of work," Ms Campbell told the royal commission.
"And to also understand that citizens sometimes come at things from a different way, using co-design and testing of such letters was a beneficial process."
It was not an ordinary situation for the minister to be personally involved in approving letters, she confirmed, but the letters were "a very contentious issue in the department at the time".
In Ms Campbell's remarks to IPAA in 2018, she said the backlash began when letters went out to Centrelink customers, but the people either didn't receive the letters or respond to the letters and "the first they heard about it was when the debt collector rocked up to ask them to repay the debt".
"So this happened in early January of 2017. That's another lesson: try not to roll things out in January, because there is not much other media going on ... and you find that's the only headline in town," she told IPAA.
"I kept thinking, where are those cricketers when you need them doing something naughty? But they were well behaved that year."
READ MORE ROBODEBT NEWS:
Ms Campbell told the royal commission she was not involved in implementation of the Robodebt letters prior to the media attention in January 2017, but when Mr Morrison became social services minister, he began working with her on the letters in Department of Human Services offices.
She said Mr Morrison's involvement reflect the need at that point in time to improve the process and work through the issues to rectify them.
Her role was to focus on service delivery, Ms Campbell said, ensuring the program was delivered as designed in the proposal that was approved by cabinet, that it was providing citizens with a service, and that they were abiding by the law.
"Now, we know that that was not the case," she said.
In her testimony, Ms Campbell has denied responsibility for the Robodebt scheme. Instead, she placed the blame for the scheme's unlawful design on the Department of Social Services, which was led by Finn Pratt at the time. DSS was responsible for social security policy, but not the delivery and implementation.
Design of the Robdebt letters were implementation, not policy, she said. The letters were intended to get a response, so the recipient would engage with the department about the suspected debts.
Asked if she was responsible for the early implementation of the letters, Ms Campbell told the royal commission that, with around 35,000 employees, she needed to delegate responsibilities and the scheme was not the most pressing issue needing her attention.
In her earlier evidence last month, Ms Campbell said she did not check the legality of the scheme.
Earlier this week lawyers for former prime minister Scott Morrison applied to rely on protected cabinet documents during his evidence, despite private interest immunity preventing such documents to be included as evidence.
Mr Morrison's lawyer said there would be "considerable difficulties" for the former prime minister if the commission upheld the private interest immunity ruling in regards to cabinet documents.
Mr Morrison, who was a key minister throughout the development and rollout of robodebt scheme, is due to give evidence on Wednesday, December 14.
Former minister Marise Payne was in charge of the Human Services portfolio during the initial stages of the scheme and will give evidence on Tuesday, December 13.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.