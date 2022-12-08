Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife, Meghan Markle, could well be using their platform of privilege to announce they'll be taking vows of silence and devoting the rest of their days to the betterment of humanity, yet, based on the two tantalising trailers doled out strategically in the lead-up to the series, it's looking like more of the same poor-us dross which Oprah gobbled up like the cat that got the cream when she interviewed the pair last year.