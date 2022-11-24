The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Welcome to Chippendales on Disney+ has plenty of grind but lacks true grunt

By B. R. Doherty
November 24 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Television period dramas were once stuffy affairs, usually British and sometimes involving a teddy bear but that's no longer the case as production houses mine any old decade for content.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.