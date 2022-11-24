Heading up that effort is Australia's Murray Bartlett, who sweats bullets in his portrayal of Nick De Noia, a triple-threat showbiz toiler who brought real razzamatazz to the hulking Chippendales troupe. There's a certain symmetry in Bartlett taking on this role. He's been around the traps for decades now and is finally getting the recognition he deserves after stealing the show in the first series of HBO's The White Lotus (his presence is being sorely missed in the second season).