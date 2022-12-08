The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Jenna Price | Disproportionate attention on Brittany Higgins, Louise Milligan, other prominent women show undeniable pattern

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:22pm, first published December 9 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I've had a couple of emails over the past few months from a bloke who uses the name Denis. He is always whining about something in particular.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.