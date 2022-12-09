The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

Review: Feared and Revered: Feminine power through the ages is not to be missed

By Sasha Grishin
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gaja Lakshmi, Rajasthan, India, about AD1780. Picture supplied

Various artists: Feared and Revered: Feminine power through the ages. National Museum of Australia. Until August 27, 2023. nma.gov.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.