For employment lawyers, Christmas came early with the recent enactment of the most significant industrial relations reform since the Fair Work Act became law in 2009. The Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill offers much for practitioners to get our heads around: major bargaining reform; a ban on pay secrecy; expanded jurisdiction for the Fair Work Commission in sexual harassment cases; limits on the use of fixed-term contracts; improved flexible working rights for employees and more. Some of these changes will be felt in the public service in 2023, while others are largely focused on the private sector.