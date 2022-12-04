The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Public Sector Informant | A safer workplace? We can finally hope

By Maria Maley
December 5 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Last week, exactly one year after the Human Rights Commission completed its report on bullying and harassment in Parliament, a major step occurred in progress towards a safer and more respectful parliamentary workplace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.