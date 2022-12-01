The Canberra Times
Andrew Podger | In wake of Scott Morrison's secret ministries, APS needs to acknowledge failures

By Andrew Podger
Updated December 1 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 11:55am
Yes, there's the benefit of hindsight and it was (at first) the beginning of an unfolding and uncertain crisis. But the weird decisions by former prime minister Scott Morrison to have himself appointed to a range of ministries reveal again weaknesses at the top of the APS.

