The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Scott Morrison secret ministry appointments risked statutory decision-making and quality of government

By Michael Keating
November 29 2022 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The report by former High Court Judge, Virginia Bell, into Scott Morrison's self-appointment to administer six departments was released last Friday and was immediately headline news.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.