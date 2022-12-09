Martin Fisk says leaving Menslink after more than a decade at the helm is bittersweet.
"It's with a huge degree of sadness but also pride, knowing that the organisation is in such good shape," he said.
"I'm proud of the really good work it is doing and the huge community that is behind Menslink. If there was ever a good time to leave, this is it."
Mr Fisk, 55, has been chief executive officer of Menslink since 2011 and this year was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his work.
The organisation supports young men across the Canberra region by inspiring them to speak up when they need help, providing counselling and mentoring them with the aid of positive male role models.
Mr Fisk's departure from Menslink was made public this week, with its chair Michael Battenally paying tribute to his contribution.
"He's respected, not just by Menslink staff, but the thousands of young men who've been through the doors over the last decade - as well as our valued mentors and other volunteers," Mr Battenally said.
"Anyone who knows Marty recognizes in him an uncommon passion for his community, and we know that he'll be highly valued wherever he turns his energy to next.
"Martin leaves the organisation in great shape, thanks to his tireless work attracting corporate and government financial support."
Mr Fisk said the last 11 years had been among the most profound of his life.
"Not only have I been able to help people, but also helped build a strong community that has grown by leaps and bounds and achieved far more than I could ever have imagined," he said.
So what was he doing next?
"I have no idea," he said.
"I'll be out there, looking for a job, and that could be in the public sector, the private sector, the community sector - wherever I am most useful.
"Maybe Ricky Stuart has an opening in his back line?"
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
