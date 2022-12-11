The National Gallery of Australia may have to close two days a week, amid revelations it's facing a further funding crisis.
It may also have to reintroduce entry fees and force redundancies on an already drastically reduced staff, due to a potential $265 million shortfall over the next 10 years.
In a letter sent to Arts Minister Tony Burke, and obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age under freedom of information laws, gallery chairman Ryan Stokes outlined the extent of the crisis once the most recent short-term funding of $24.77 million ends in the middle of next year.
The gallery, along with most national cultural institutions, has been impacted by many years of efficiency dividends that have led to cuts in programming, exhibitions and staffing numbers.
The gallery's heritage-listed 40-year-old building, which has been subject to various urgent management reports due to its ageing facilities, will require waterproofing and other works to bring it up to standard.
It's an ongoing issue for the building that houses the country's most valuable art collection, recently valued at $6.9 billion.
An audit report in 2018 revealed leaking roofs in display spaces and inadequate climatic and storage conditions, as well as a possible solvency risk.
READ MORE:
In the years since, relatively small funding injections have saved the gallery from some of the worst-case scenarios, but after years of cutbacks, the institution has now reached a crisis point.
In his letter, Mr Stokes called for urgent consideration and provision of "sufficient funding to address the instability and uncertainty".
He said over the past 10 years some $6.2 million in funding to stage exhibitions and programs had been stripped.
In 2020, during the first wave of COVID lockdowns in Australia, director Nick Mitzevich announced that 30 staff positions had been cut, and announced a voluntary redundancy program.
This came after a summer of interrupted exhibitions due to the Black Summer bushfires.
Mr Stokes said there were now further staff cuts and restrictions to the building being considered as cost-cutting measures.
"The minister clearly understands our financial position and we are working with him on this," a gallery spokeswoman said.
Mr Burke said he was aware that cultural institutions were suffering after "a decade of neglect".
"The culture war waged by the previous government has pushed a number of our most important institutions to the brink," he said.
"The Albanese government is acutely aware of the pressures they're facing. We're working through the issues in order to make decisions about future funding."
Mr Mitzevich was not available for comment.
