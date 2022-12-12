A surgeon who has been visiting Canberra for more than two decades to provide gynaecology oncology services has said he cannot see another opportunity in his lifetime for a permanent unit in the nation's capital.
The future of a permanent surgery clinic for gynaecological cancers has been thrown into jeopardy despite an earlier commitment from the ACT government to establish a service at Canberra Hospital.
Health authorities recruited for a gynaecological oncologist but only offered two half days of surgery a month, which is what is currently provided by a visiting clinic.
Dr Greg Robertson from the Royal Hospital for Women in Sydney provides this fortnightly clinic but he will stop next month as he will go on long service leave. He has provided a clinic for more than two decades.
He was extremely disappointed Canberra Health Services had not finalised the unit before he was due to leave and said the current surgery allocation was insufficient given the level of demand.
"It's sad we've reached this point given it's the 11th hour," Dr Robertson said.
"I'm fully over the line it's just been so busy and we can't really maintain the level of care required in the current format for a long time."
Dr Robertson said in his most recent visits he has had about 10 to 15 patient consultations and about six to eight of the consultations were for new patients.
"Clearly with that workload you're not going to cut the mustard as far as being able to hopefully care for that number in Canberra, which is why they come to Sydney," he said.
Canberra Health Services and ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith have maintained their commitment to the service and said it would expand when demand increases.
However, gynaecology oncology is an incredibly rare sub-speciality and there are only about 60 surgeons in Australia making it difficult to recruit a specialist for only two half days of surgery.
The preferred candidate, Dr Leon Foster, was unable to accept the offer for such a small surgery allocation. The Canberra Times has been told Dr Foster asked about the potential to immediately expand the service but Canberra Health Services was not forthcoming.
A spokesman from Canberra Health Services said "fewer than five" people applied for the role.
Dr Robertson said the only person who would take a position for two half days of surgery would be someone who wanted to retire. He said a permanent clinic would experience an immediate surge in demand.
"They are going to be on their feet running because if the current referral pattern lasts then they require that almost straight away," he said.
Dr Robertson described the effort from health services to establish the clinic as "window dressing" and expressed fears there would not be another opportunity to start a permanent service.
"I cannot see another opportunity for this service in my lifetime," he said.
The Canberra Health Services spokesman said discussions were underway with the Royal Hospital for Women to continue the visiting service once Dr Robertson finishes.
ACT opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley said this was disappointing for Canberra women suffering from gynaecological cancers.
"We know there are specialists ready to do more here in Canberra but the government is playing hardball with negotiations, this means Canberra women still have to travel to Sydney for treatment," she said.
"This simply isn't good enough."
Canberra Health Services has said recruitment has recommenced for a specialist.
Ms Stephen-Smith said the government was working to deliver the commitment as soon as possible and said she has been assured by Canberra Health Services that surgery allocation would expand once the caseload increases.
