Albanese government to cut COVID-19 boosted subsidised mental health support

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
The Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler. Picture by Marina Neil

The Albanese government is citing problems with fair access as it slashes subsidised visits to psychologists in 2023 to the pre-COVID pandemic level of 10 per person.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

