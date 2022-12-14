The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Scott Morrison 'had no reason to question' department advice over Robodebt lawfulness, royal commission hears

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated December 14 2022 - 7:26pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister Scott Morrison gives evidence at the Robodebt Royal Commission. Picture supplied

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has given evidence at the Robodebt Royal Commission that he believed the "unlawful" debt collection scheme did not require legislative change due to advice given by his department to cabinet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.