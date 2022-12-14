The Canberra Times
Energy cost relief roll-out must be swift

By The Canberra Times
December 15 2022 - 5:30am
Millions of Australians are hurting badly as a result of crippling energy price increases. File picture

With the Albanese government's long-awaited energy cost relief package now certain to be passed at Thursday's special parliamentary sitting, the onus is on the relevant federal and state ministers to begin implementing it immediately.

