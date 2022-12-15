That distraction may fool the naive political class, who are similarly bedazzled by the pomp and bling of the senior magicians when plying their trade before Senate committees. In the context of command responsibility for the alleged war crimes of subordinates, however, the magic show is unlikely to fool the international community in its fight against impunity and its desire to deter the commission of such crimes. The distractions of "don't look at the generals ... national security", and "look over here ... medals", won't fool the international community or, indeed, international criminal bodies. Similar tricks have been tried and failed since 1946. And these tricks will only fool the Australian audience for so long.