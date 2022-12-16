The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'Great win for democracy,' AFP apologises to anti-Chinese Communist Party activist Drew Pavlou for Parliament House removal

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drew Pavlou (left) and Max Mok share scones and cream at Parliament houses' Queens Terrace café a day after they were removed from Parliament House by AFP police officers as persons of high risk without explanation. Picture by Karleen Minney

A "stoked" Anti-Chinese Communist Party activist Drew Pavlou has described a "great win for democracy" after senior Australian Federal Police officials came to his house on Friday morning to apologise for asking him last month to leave a public area of Parliament House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.