Parents and carers have shared some insights around why their children are struggling, in a national survey of almost 2,000 families supported by The Smith Family. Around four in 10 respondents said that school had been "hard" or "very hard" for their children this year, due to an array of issues children are facing in their learning, such as struggling academically, socially or with motivation for school, as well as disability and medical issues (for both children and parents) and the disruption of COVID.