The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Doug Taylor | How we can better prepare students for challenges ahead

By Doug Taylor
December 20 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from disadvantaged backgrounds have faced a challenging few years. Picture Shutterstock

It's that time of year when students, teachers and families mark all those end-of-year school milestones. I have just attended my daughter's speech night, which is always an opportunity for the school community to reflect on the year that was.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.