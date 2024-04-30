Has this anticipated restaurant opening lived up to expectations?

But we're ordering a la carte. Mainly because I want another serve of the potato and carrot galette with buttermilk and sage ($24). It comes mid-dinner but I'll get it out of the way here. I love it. There's been an addition of mustard since I last tried it, and that makes it even better. Strips of tender potato and carrot, rolled into small galettes, baked until golden and crispy on the edges. It's a treat.