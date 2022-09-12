The Boat House has been named Canberra's top restaurant of the year at the 2022 Restaurant and Catering Awards last night.
In a year where Canberra hospitality continued to suffer through the repercussions of the COVID pandemic, there was an air of optimism at the black tie function at the Hotel Realm.
The Boat House also won best contemporary Australian restaurant (formal) alongside the top award.
Pialligo Estate won several awards. Executive chef Mark Glenn won chef of the year, Jeremy Magan took out manager of the year. Its Pavilion Dining won best restaurant in a winery, as well as best tourism restaurant.
Josiah Li, of the Chairman Group, won the lifetime achiever, Heather Kovacs took out young achiever, and Damian Brabender from OTIS Dining was named restaurateur of the year.
Hotel Realm won caterer of the year, taking out the best event caterer and best wedding caterer awards.
Restaurant and Catering Association chief executive officer Belinda Clarke said, in a year of turmoil, all nominations feel a sense of achievement.
"The Boat House in particular should be immensely proud of this win," Clarke said.
"The past two years have been incredibly tough for the entire hospitality industry in Australia but success stories like this show how far hard work can take you. With the right mix of staff, products, produce and service, the results can be extraordinary."
The Restaurant and Catering Awards are the only industry awards with an independent judging system with more than 250 judges reporting to state judge chairs and a national chief judge.
Other winners include:
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
