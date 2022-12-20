This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
I don't want to be Scrooge ...
But here goes.
There are beautiful Christmas songs - carols, no doubt - and they have their time: somewhere actually around Christmas. This week would be fine.
And Bach knew how to do Christmas songs. His Christmas cantatas were scheduled for the religious festival.
But we have had Jingle Bells foisted on us for the past two months, or so it seems to me. Every time I've walked into a supermarket. There it's been, intruding into my ear, and refusing to leave.
There is a collective abdication of musical taste at Christmas. Think of the great singers who have succumbed to the demands of the record companies and released Christmas albums.
Even the baddest of bad boys did it. Keith Richards, the Stones guitarist who once admitted snorting his own father's ashes mixed with cocaine recorded Run Rudolph Run in 1975.
Even more amazing is that millions of people buy Christmas releases. Elvis' Christmas Album was actually bought by 17 million Americans.
Last year, Rolling Stone magazine compiled a list of "The 20 Worst Christmas Songs of All Time". A crime of a song (Little Drummer Boy) won.
But what possessed the otherwise great Stevie Wonder to release Twinkle Twinkle Little Me in which, as Rolling Stone explains, "Wonder sings in the voice of the star upon your tree".
Esquire magazine has also done a Christmas list of shame. The winner (if you can call it that) was Wonderful Christmas Time by Paul McCartney and Wings.
"This is the Beatles of terrible Christmas songs," Esquire says. "A song whose awesome black hole of musicality is almost powerful enough to suck the life out of everything McCartney did before."
Both lists have The Jackson 5's I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus which Esquire rightly finds downright creepy. "There's nothing that says Christmas quite like the thought of a voyeuristic child watching his father get cuckolded by a man who snuck into your house in the middle of the night."
Even Springsteen did a Christmas song. It's true it was a rock remake of the 1934 classic Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, but still, Bruce, why?
In his defence, he was young. It was done in 1975, earlyish in his career. It was the same year as Born to Run when he really took off so maybe he didn't have the confidence to tell the company to deposit the song where the fairy positions the tree.
But there is something particularly disappointing about the one-time rebel Bruce Springsteen singing cutesy lyrics like "You better be good for goodness sake, Better be good for goodness sake".
Bruce! No.
There is evidence that prolonged exposure to Christmas songs can actually make you ill.
Christmas crawl, the phenomenon whereby Christmas creeps into the shops earlier and earlier every year, can trigger negative emotion, according to clinical psychologist Linda Blair. Hearing Christmas music too early can make people depressed and anxious.
"Christmas music is likely to irritate people if it's played too loudly and too early," she said. "It might make us feel that we're trapped. It's a reminder that we have to buy presents, cater for people, organise celebrations."
Some people will react to that by making impulse purchases, which the retailer likes. Others might just walk out of the shop. It's a risk."
I know what she means.
THEY SAID IT: "Run Run Rudolph, Santa's gotta make it to town" - Keith Richards.
YOU SAID IT: Garry mused on getting a tattoo. Here's a flavour: "This hefty man - Adrian - has a hand on my left wrist. He used to be a bouncer and once brought a dead man back to life by pounding his chest so hard he broke all his ribs. He gives me an encouraging smile and lowers the needle. It pierces the skin. Then it digs a little deeper. There's a trickle of blood. I look away as another drum roll of thunder pounds the roof."
And you mused back, mostly against tattoos.
Kathleen said simply: "Foolish."
Carl said: "You are crazy Garry. Simple as that."
Stephanie didn't agree: "I have two tattoos, one for when my husband recovered from cancer and recently one to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. A rose and two interlocking hearts."
Narelle was also not critical: "I too got a tatt in my 50s - a cheeky little gecko sitting on the point of my shoulder. About 20 years on I have no regrets, but it sure polarises people. I'm still surprised at how many people are still judgmental about body art."
And she adds: "Merry Christmas to all The Echidna crew - I love your work."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
