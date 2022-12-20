The Canberra Times
Is Kevin Rudd's appointment a message to Beijing?

By The Canberra Times
December 21 2022 - 5:30am
Former prime minister Kevin Rudd. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The announcement that Kevin Rudd was going to be the next Australian ambassador to the US on the same day Penny Wong was about to fly to China for high level talks marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canberra and Beijing is unlikely to be just a coincidence.

