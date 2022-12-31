More than 3000 people are expected at the Moruya Jockey Club in January for a community event wary organisers are confident will go ahead despite prior false starts.
The club has borrowed a generator purchased through bushfire relief donations for its summer series, a precaution deemed necessary after power outages saw races cancelled over two consecutive years.
In 2021, an electrical storm struck on the club's biggest day of the year, meaning the cup was called off after race six.
In 2022, on the second biggest day of the year, a tree blew over and knocked a powerline out. Everyone was sent home after race five.
Club manager Ken Brown said a cancellation on the day costs them about $55,000 in lost revenue.
"Race days don't just support us," Mr Brown said.
"We've got Rotary at the gate, they're supporting local palliative care, and we've got Rotary in our kiosk.
"We've got people travelling long distances to come here, so that puts money in the town.
"If you keep cancelling your races, or it gets cut off halfway through, people will stop coming."
The community generator was purchased with funds raised through The South Coast is Calling series created by The Canberra Times cartoonist David Pope in the wake of the Black Summer Bushfires.
With poles and wires taken out across the South Coast during the fires, the generator was purchased to provide energy security for events as they returned to affected communities.
Several important South Coast events, including the Narooma Oyster Festival and the River of Art festival, rented the generator at low cost in 2022.
A couple whose home was destroyed in the bushfires were offered the generator at no cost to power their wedding.
The grant to Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance is one of four The South Coast is Calling series has been able to support.
Pambula Chamber of Commerce received funding for the installation of large-scale artworks throughout the town, Bega Valley Meals on Wheels Co-operative has been able to purchase a mobile freezer and StoryFest Incorporated got a grant for a storytelling festival in the Milton area.
Several other projects have also been funded by ACM and the Waislitz Family Foundation through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, the not-for-profit managing money raised through The South Coast is Calling.
Silo art projects in Kingscote, a ute for botanic garden volunteers in Bowral and the creation of a book to document bushfire recovery in St Albans are among the projects.
Stephen Cornthwaites, from the Sustainability Alliance, said the plan for the generator was to install a 22-kilowatt charge point which would allow it to charge electric vehicles.
Mr Cornthwaites said down the track the alliance hoped to purchase an electric vehicle for the community, driven by volunteers, that would provide transport for the elderly or disadvantaged residents who are cut off from services.
"There are plenty of people around that want to volunteer to assist," he said.
"We've become pretty good at networking across the local area."
The South Coast Calling posters, notebook and cards are still on sale and funds are still being raised from their sale. Visit redbubble.com/people/coastiscalling to help the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal support regional organisations.
