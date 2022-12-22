Calling all foodies and culture vultures - Kiff & Culture has teamed up with Accor Hotels and Oaks Casuarina Santai Hotel to offer the ultimate adventure for your taste buds and curiosity.
"After focusing on premium, private experiences, we're excited to launch a public offering for locals and visitors alike to experience the best artisans and providores of the regions we call home," said Kiff & Culture co-founder Alex Baker.
"These tours give guests the chance to explore the Byron and Tweed Hinterlands and taste the best local produce, all while supporting eco-friendly businesses in the region."
New public day tours of the beautiful Byron and Tweed Hinterlands are sure to satisfy your appetite for delicious local cuisine and fascinating cultural experiences.
Looking for the perfect blend of tasty treats and cultural delights?
Look no further than the "Tweed Valley Food & Culture" tour.
For just $160 per person, guests will embark on a journey through the stunning Tweed Valley, complete with stops at a working fruit farm, vibrant arts precinct, and top-notch distillery.
Along the way, they'll sample local produce, chat with artisans, and enjoy a gourmet lunch.
Alternatively, join in the "Byron Hinterland Paddock to Plate" tour and discover the delicious world of the Byron Hinterland's food and drink scene.
For only $175 per person, guests will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at a coffee plantation, hinterland village, and brewery or gin distillery (depending on availability).
They'll learn about the production process and get to taste the finished products.
"Our tours are guided by local knowledge and focus on supporting local businesses that follow sustainable practices," Alex said.
Kiff & Culture is a locally-owned and operated company offering a range of public and private tours in the South-East Queensland & Northern NSW regions, providing unique and authentic experiences showcasing the best of what these beautiful areas have to offer.
It is committed to promoting responsible tourism and inspiring guests to make sustainable choices when it comes to eating, shopping, and vacationing.
Bookings for these tours are now open, so don't miss out on the opportunity to discover the hidden gems of the Byron and Tweed Hinterlands with Kiff & Culture.
Tweed Valley Food & Culture - Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Byron Hinterland Paddock to Plate - Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information and to book your tour, please visit the website or email hello@kiffandculture.com.au.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
