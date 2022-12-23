The Prime Minister has asserted that the temporary price cap on gas won't impact new investments in the sector.
"The truth is that there is no impact on new investment on any proposition that went through the Parliament," Mr Albanese told reporters.
"The cap on prices of $12 for gas is time limited, it does not apply to new projects and people are very aware of that."
In other political news, Nationals MP Andrew Gee has resigned from the party and will move to the crossbench following divisions over the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Mr Gee, who represents the western NSW seat of Calare, said he would immediately quit the Nationals due to the party's stance opposing the Voice.
"I can't reconcile the fact that every Australian will get a free vote on the vitally important issue of the voice, yet National Party MPs are expected to fall into line behind a party position that I fundamentally disagree with and vote accordingly in Parliament," he said in a statement.
Unemployed people will have to prove they are actively looking for work over the Christmas period, while other welfare recipients are given a break in a move that's been labelled a "nightmare" by the unions.
In a notice sent to people on JobSeeker payments this week, the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations wrote that mutual obligations would be suspended until January 2 next year.
The Australian Unemployed Workers' Union said the department's directive meant some jobseekers would still need to fulfil their obligations, while others would not.
"It has become nothing short of a nightmare, due to a mix of government incompetence and malice, thousands have been unfairly forced to perform mutual obligations over Christmas," the statement reads.
And after Christmas, shoppers are expected to make the most of the Boxing Day sales this year as rising living expenses continue to weigh on household budgets.
The Australian Retailers Association anticipates an almost eight per cent rise in post-Christmas spending compared to this time last year.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.