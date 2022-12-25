As festivities die down and the weather looks to be warmer up, Canberrans are likely keen for somewhere to swim that's a bit closer than the two-hour South Coast drive.
While the city is not very close to the ocean, there are many fresh water spots about 30 minutes' drive away.
It is important for people to keep updated on the water quality, as sometimes the ACT government puts warnings on poor water quality, so be sure to check the government website before heading out for a swim.
Additionally, swimmers should always be cautious of risks such as strong currents, cold water temperatures, and submerged branches, rocks or obstructions. It's never advised to swim alone and if you have doubts about whether it's safe to enter - don't take the risk.
The Canberra Times has put together a list of the top spots for locals and visitors to consider when looking for a place to cool off.
A favourite go-to spot for Isabelle Tournier and Monique Driver, Casuarina Sands has a flowing river where the water can be great for kayaking, canoeing, fishing or river swimming.
Only a 25-minute drive from Canberra City, Ms Tournier said she planed to spend a lot of her time there in the summer.
"It's a really nice summer spot to swim, it's really nice and open and there's a lot of natural places to sit beside in the shade," she said.
"The water is a really good temperature as well ... there's also a rope swing which is one of the drawing points."
The area has barbecues, toilet facilities and a playground and connects to the 27-kilometre Murrumbidgee Discovery Track.
For anyone wanting to pretend they're at the beach, Kambah Pool is perfect with a 500-metre stretch of water and a sandy bay perfect for relaxing.
About 20 minutes south-west of the city centre, it becomes an extremely popular location on hot days.
The northern end of the pool is also known for naked sunbathing or meditating in the peace of the natural elements.
The area is a steep walk to and from the car park, which has a toilet block.
For the more adventurous-minded swimmer, there is a secluded watering hole at the edge of Gibraltar Creek Pine Forest.
Just off from Corin Road at the edge of the Brindabellas, this trip is a bit more of a trek as it is about a 40-minute drive from the city.
While swimming, the backdrop of the forest will create fantastic Instagram pictures while the area also has barbecue facilities, a picnic shelter and a toilet block.
A wide stretch of water which has deep and shallow points makes Cotter Bend ideal for those wanting a long swim or a simple splash.
The area is underneath the flood plain, making it secluded while being near barbecues, toilets and a picnic area just over the hill from the swimming spot.
If you're eager for some sightseeing, it's also a short walk to the Cotter Dam Lookout and the Cotter campground while taking about 20 minutes to drive in from the city centre.
Named after the small island in the middle of the Murrumbidgee River, Pine Island has a 40-metre stretch of sand that extends far back from the water.
The area only takes 20 minutes from the city centre however there are no facilities on the beach.
There is a short walk from the beach where there is a car park near picnic facilities, a toilet block and a playground.
This natural body of water is about 25 minutes north-west of the city centre.
It is a wide stretch of river and water which is protected from Murrumbidgee's currents by a rough barrier of rocks.
Walking down the Uriarra Loop Walking Track, there is a junction of the Molonglo River where you can see large oak trees in the area.
All spots have toilets, picnic tables and barbecues.
If there is an eagerness to feel like you're in New Zealand or Norway, this spot is a natural fjord in the Murrumbidgee, with a swimming spot underneath the bridge.
There are shallow and deep parts of the water and the car park to the bridge has a grass area with picnic tables, toilet facilities and barbecues.
It takes about half an hour from the city to reach this natural swimming spot.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
