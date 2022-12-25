Ellie Brush has made an emotional plea to fast-track professionalism in women's soccer, breaking down as she opened up on balancing two knee surgeries in two years with motherhood and work outside sport.
But the result took a backseat to Brush's emotional comeback as she pulled on a Canberra United shirt for the first time in five years.
Brush suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in March 2021 and was on track to make her return last summer, only to re-injure her knee eight months later during rehabilitation.
The 34-year-old says she probably shouldn't have played again. Few gave her a chance. But Brush rose above adversity to make a stirring return, taking the chance to thank her wife Kristy for the support she provided during the struggle.
"It's not just football it affects ... Sorry, give me a moment," Brush said as she began to wipe the tears from her eyes.
"It doesn't just affect your football, your time on the field. We're not full-time athletes, we've got to work a job, we've got to be a mum as well.
"I can't just rehab my injury and be paid for that. My wife has to put up with me going through two surgeries, [while] trying to keep the household together and raise a son.
"We've got to be paid more so this can be our full-time job, because it's not sustainable.
"It's pretty emotional really, because I probably shouldn't have played again, because of the last two knee injuries. It's taken a massive toll."
Canberra United will look to close the year with a win away against the Melbourne Victory on New Year's Eve.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
